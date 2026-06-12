UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 211,915 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 72.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 211,915 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $227,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,128,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 6,157,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,738,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $748,084,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story.

Tesla secured approval to expand Full Self-Driving in Belgium, adding momentum to its European autonomy rollout and supporting the long-term software revenue story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth.

Coverage of Tesla’s Austin robotaxi rollout and improving analyst views on autonomy are strengthening the bull case for future AI-driven growth. Positive Sentiment: SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation.

SpaceX IPO excitement may be reducing some of the recent selling pressure on TSLA as investors reassess Musk-related capital rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings.

Analyst commentary remains split on valuation, with bulls focused on autonomy and robotics while bears argue Tesla still looks expensive versus current earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction.

Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja’s recent share sale was disclosed as tax withholding tied to equity awards, which is typically a routine insider transaction. Negative Sentiment: Some articles noted that TSLA remains volatile as traders weigh whether SpaceX hype is distracting from Tesla’s core EV business and execution.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $404.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock opened at $399.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 366.19, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.84 and a 200-day moving average of $416.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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