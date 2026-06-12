UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 8,817 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,638 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,817 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $68,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,446,429,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 39.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,052,880 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $861,401,000 after buying an additional 865,253 shares during the period. Finally, Valpey Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27,670.9% in the fourth quarter. Valpey Financial Services LLC now owns 867,007 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $256,816,000 after buying an additional 863,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IBM opened at $275.03 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $212.34 and a one year high of $332.46. The company has a market cap of $258.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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