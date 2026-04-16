United Advisor Group LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

United Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,378 shares during the quarter. United Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 3,293 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $740,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,294,466 shares in the company, valued at $291,254,850. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average is $209.50 and its 200 day moving average is $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.75 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $283.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $291.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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