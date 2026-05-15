United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 927.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,357 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC's holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in United Airlines by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Airlines alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus dropped their target price on United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Airlines from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $132.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.00. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $119.21. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. United Airlines's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Airlines news, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Airlines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Airlines wasn't on the list.

While United Airlines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here