United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,570 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 149,718 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S's holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,244,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,753,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,657 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $325,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $698,977,000 after purchasing an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 1,528,242 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $170,888,000 after purchasing an additional 726,022 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $135.00 target price on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.76.

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United Airlines Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The firm's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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