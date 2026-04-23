United Asset Strategies Inc. Buys 7,749 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,553 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company's stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2,280.0% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $163.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $170.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.11 and a 1 year high of $191.30.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total value of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total transaction of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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