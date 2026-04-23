United Asset Strategies Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

United Asset Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 200,232 shares of the company's stock worth $35,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 862,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $153,220,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Headland Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Headland Capital LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 43,108 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,564,380.64. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company's stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $152.62 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.83 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $365.02 billion, a PE ratio of 242.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Phillip Securities reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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