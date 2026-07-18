United Asset Strategies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,188 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $50,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MilWealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. New Street Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,750.70. The trade was a 18.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 144,274 shares of company stock valued at $38,716,204 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.0%

AMZN opened at $247.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $250.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.93.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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