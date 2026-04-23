United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 9,953 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 48.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.'s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 543.9% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,907,515 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $574,351,000 after buying an additional 2,455,994 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Danaher by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,056 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $991,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,789 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Danaher by 34.0% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,654,666 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 211.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,089 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $414,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Danaher by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,519,013 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $697,680,000 after purchasing an additional 891,210 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $184.11 on Thursday. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $180.03 and a 1 year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.17 and a 200 day moving average of $214.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.20.

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About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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