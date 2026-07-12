United Bank Invests $1.28 Million in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

United Bank bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,879 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $9,579,508,000 after buying an additional 1,824,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $2,189,793,000 after acquiring an additional 900,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,373,774 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,616,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,355,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,101,005. The business's fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.17. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $132.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $102.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS Health

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here