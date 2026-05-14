United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 507.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of United Parcel Service worth $321,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 408 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for UPS across multiple upcoming quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q1 2027, signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Analyst estimate update

Zacks Research raised its EPS estimates for UPS across multiple upcoming quarters, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q1 2027, signaling analysts see stronger profitability ahead. Positive Sentiment: UPS is being highlighted as a potentially undervalued stock under $100, with a forward P/E below the sector average, which may attract value-oriented investors. Undervalued stock article

UPS is being highlighted as a potentially undervalued stock under $100, with a forward P/E below the sector average, which may attract value-oriented investors. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer commented that UPS is more of a growth-versus-yield debate than a pure income story, which does not materially change the business outlook but may influence investor sentiment. Jim Cramer commentary

Jim Cramer commented that UPS is more of a growth-versus-yield debate than a pure income story, which does not materially change the business outlook but may influence investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: UPS disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his appointment to the Federal Reserve, a governance change that is notable but not likely to have a direct near-term operating impact. Board resignation announcement

UPS disclosed that board member Kevin M. Warsh resigned following his appointment to the Federal Reserve, a governance change that is notable but not likely to have a direct near-term operating impact. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains that Amazon’s expanding supply chain services could pressure UPS by competing for logistics and delivery business. Amazon competition article

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.0%

UPS opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.56. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's payout ratio is 106.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Stories

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