United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Position Boosted by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 216.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,855 shares of the transportation company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,955 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH's holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $111.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $105.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $122.41. The stock has a market cap of $89.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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