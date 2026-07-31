United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,064 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,266 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of United Parcel Service worth $42,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,207,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297,357 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,495,000 after purchasing an additional 98,309 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 937.9% in the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 245,564 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $24,358,000 after purchasing an additional 221,905 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,541,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $450,495,000 after purchasing an additional 65,652 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435,126 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $43,160,000 after buying an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $122.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The business had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.93%.

United Parcel Service News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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