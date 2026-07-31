United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by SummitTX Capital L.P.

SummitTX Capital L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,573 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 85,463 shares during the quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Parcel Service alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $902,446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,818,314 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,370,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826,824 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200,135 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $515,801,000 after buying an additional 3,314,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244,234 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $321,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $117.41.

View Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $109.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 37.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.93%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Parcel Service, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Parcel Service wasn't on the list.

While United Parcel Service currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here