United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Stock Holdings Trimmed by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,909 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 10,333 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,030 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.79 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $122.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. The firm has a market cap of $82.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 5.94%.The business had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company's revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $111.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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