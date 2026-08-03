United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lowered its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co's holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 24.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 43.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.3% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 338.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, EVP William E. Grace sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.15, for a total transaction of $1,699,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,869,155.30. This represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised United Rentals from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $1,320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,421.00 to $1,466.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,226.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,080.77 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,067.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $925.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.59 and a twelve month high of $1,177.67. The company has a market capitalization of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.47 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 48.35 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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