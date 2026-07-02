United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE reduced its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 7,264 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE's holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $1,030.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,101.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,106.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $1,113.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,006.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $888.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.97 per share. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,227,362. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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