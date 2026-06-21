United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by U S Wealth Group LLC.

U S Wealth Group LLC. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,349 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. U S Wealth Group LLC.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,518 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,136 shares of the construction company's stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in United Rentals by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,057 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 338.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $600.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised United Rentals from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,045.81.

View Our Latest Analysis on URI

United Rentals Price Performance

URI stock opened at $1,077.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $953.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $871.26. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $693.78 and a twelve month high of $1,106.88.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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