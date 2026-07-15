United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stake Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in United Rentals were worth $19,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1,358.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 154,688 shares of the construction company's stock worth $126,362,000 after purchasing an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,756 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 367,814 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $351,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts: Sign Up

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $1,064.77 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,034.86 and its 200-day moving average is $906.18. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $701.59 and a 52-week high of $1,143.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,020.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,131.56.

Get Our Latest Report on URI

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total transaction of $535,867.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Rentals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Rentals wasn't on the list.

While United Rentals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here