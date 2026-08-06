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United States Antimony Co. $UAMY Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Written by MarketBeat
August 6, 2026
United States Antimony logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Howard Financial Services cut its United States Antimony stake by 79.6% in the second quarter, selling 197,320 shares and retaining 50,711 shares worth about $368,000.
  • Other institutional investors increased their exposure, including Geode Capital Management, which raised its holdings by 144.6%, and JPMorgan Chase, which increased its position by more than 2,400%. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.49% of UAMY.
  • UAMY shares recently traded at $6.38, up 4.2%, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus with a $9.25 average price target; insider ownership stands at 5.50% after a director purchased 12,500 shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSE:UAMY - Free Report) by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,711 shares of the company's stock after selling 197,320 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.'s holdings in United States Antimony were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in United States Antimony by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 95,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,955,494 shares of the company's stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 1,156,021 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 2,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,093 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Antimony Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of NYSE UAMY opened at $6.38 on Thursday. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $944.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jon R. Marinelli bought 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $93,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $93,125. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UAMY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on United States Antimony from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAMY

About United States Antimony

(Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation is a specialized mining and chemical company focused primarily on the production and processing of antimony and antimony-based compounds. The company operates its own extraction and milling facilities to recover antimony metal and antimony trioxide, which serve as critical raw materials in industries such as flame retardants for plastics and textiles, catalysts for chemical processes, and additives for glass and ceramics. In addition to antimony, United States Antimony maintains smaller-scale gold and silver operations in Mexico that provide supplementary revenue streams and diversification of its mineral portfolio.

Founded in the mid-20th century, United States Antimony has evolved from a single‐mine operator into a multinational enterprise with mining and processing sites in both the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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