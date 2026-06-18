UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Position Cut by Moore Capital Management LP

Moore Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $399.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $362.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $369.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $2.32 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $311.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Read Our Latest Report on UNH

Trending Headlines about UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $462 from $400 and reiterated an outperform rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Leerink Raises UnitedHealth PT

Leerink Partners raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to and reiterated an rating, citing improved margin expectations at Optum Health and signaling confidence in the company’s recovery efforts. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. UnitedHealth Stock Gets a Target Price Increase

Wall Street commentary has grown more constructive on UnitedHealth’s turnaround, with analysts pointing to better long-term profitability at its Optum Health unit as a reason the stock could recover further. Neutral Sentiment: Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Hedge Funds Bought UnitedHealth

Separate coverage noted that hedge funds have continued to buy UnitedHealth, suggesting institutional interest remains solid, though this is not a direct catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. SGA Sold UnitedHealth Stake

One investor-letter item said Sustainable Growth Advisers sold its stake in UNH, but the article provided limited detail on the reason, so the stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Despite the bullish analyst note, UNH also traded lower than the broader market in the latest session, reflecting that investors are still cautious about the pace and durability of the turnaround. UnitedHealth Fell More Than Broader Market

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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