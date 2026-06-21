UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,833 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,374,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $400.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $415.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average is $373.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $409.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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