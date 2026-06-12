UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 106.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,305 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $407.17.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of UNH opened at $405.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50-day moving average is $359.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.28. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $234.60 and a twelve month high of $415.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.77%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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