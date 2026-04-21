UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Purchased by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 385.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 16,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Busey Bank now owns 17,015 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:UNH opened at $323.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $293.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.94. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $453.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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