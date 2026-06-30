UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.0%

UNH opened at $419.30 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $427.93. The company has a market cap of $380.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average is $385.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $395.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

See Also

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