UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 13,900 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.3% of Focused Investors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $165,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

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UnitedHealth Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Buy Before Earnings

Analysts and bulls point to a better-than-feared Medicare Advantage outlook — the final 2027 CMS MA rate (reported at ~2.48% in coverage) is seen as adding roughly $1B of incremental operating profit and supporting a margin recovery that could re-rate the stock. Positive Sentiment: Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Poised To Challenge $360

Technical/bull commentary suggests UNH is set to challenge resistance around $360, which can attract momentum traders ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Expected Move After Earnings

Market positioning ahead of Tuesday’s pre-market Q1 release: traders are pricing a meaningful post-earnings move and the possibility UNH returns to YTD gains if results beat expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Is It Time To Reassess?

Multiple earnings previews (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) flag mixed Q1 signals: rising costs and modest membership headwinds could pressure margins, but services revenue growth and steady insurance operating income may allow an earnings beat — a classic near-term uncertainty around the print. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Seabury Housing Stabilization Fund

UnitedHealthcare’s community program backing a housing fund is positive for ESG/community reputation but likely immaterial to near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory risk persists: the government’s delay of a MA payment overhaul “postpones the pain” but keeps uncertainty around future MA profitability and valuation — commentary warns investors betting on a swift return to rich margins may be disappointed. A UnitedHealth Reckoning Still Looms

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Leerink Partners cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $363.42.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of UNH opened at $324.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.15. The company has a market cap of $294.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.40. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $453.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company's revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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