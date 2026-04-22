UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,556 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 7,360 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,042,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $4,503,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,009 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,766,922 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $7,516,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,182 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,499,949 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,042,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,337 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $528,273,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 152.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,823,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $629,783,000 after buying an additional 1,100,850 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts: Sign Up

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $346.26 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $438.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company's fifty day moving average price is $289.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 67.02%.

More UnitedHealth Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $364.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider UnitedHealth Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and UnitedHealth Group wasn't on the list.

While UnitedHealth Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here