Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 38,985 Shares of Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,234 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.11% of Datadog worth $50,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Datadog alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,732,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,955,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091,075 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,289,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $610,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,276 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,075,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $580,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,707,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,518,000 after purchasing an additional 840,633 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $170.00 price objective on Datadog in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Thirty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 22,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $2,806,434.40. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 238,384 shares in the company, valued at $29,960,101.12. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total value of $2,519,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,607.20. This trade represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 543,833 shares of company stock valued at $66,100,680 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $132.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 426.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.29. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $201.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $120.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $953.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.53 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.14%.Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.080-2.160 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.510 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Datadog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Datadog wasn't on the list.

While Datadog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here