Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips $COP

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,031 shares of the energy producer's stock after buying an additional 22,478 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $54,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 18.2% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,645,397 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $4,318,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,873 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,653,966 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,386,119,000 after purchasing an additional 260,091 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 20.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,994,674 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $1,228,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,010 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 31.3% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,351,010 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $979,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,304,119 shares of the energy producer's stock worth $690,897,000 after purchasing an additional 107,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $131.36.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.79, for a total value of $4,751,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 411,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,847,754.69. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Brunetti Rose sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,003,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,431.36. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 734,891 shares of company stock valued at $93,345,692. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.0%

COP opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $135.87. The company has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.19. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The energy producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.21). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.98%.The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. ConocoPhillips's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips NYSE: COP is a Houston-based international energy company focused on exploration and production of oil and natural gas. Formed in 2002 through the merger of Conoco Inc and Phillips Petroleum Company, the firm operates as an independent upstream company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids across a portfolio of global assets.

The company's activities span conventional and unconventional resources and include onshore and offshore operations in multiple regions around the world.

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