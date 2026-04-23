Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,264 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $45,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,701,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,606,808,000 after purchasing an additional 932,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,012,647 shares of the company's stock worth $2,845,084,000 after buying an additional 429,083 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,926,744 shares of the company's stock worth $493,304,000 after buying an additional 52,881 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,612,323 shares of the company's stock worth $416,560,000 after buying an additional 27,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,333,469 shares of the company's stock worth $342,675,000 after buying an additional 422,510 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $218.19 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $187.63 and a one year high of $264.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $203.95 and its 200 day moving average is $230.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTWO. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 413 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total transaction of $85,763.58. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $415,320. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 52,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.40, for a total value of $11,160,377.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 178,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,313,708.80. This represents a 22.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $13,978,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

Further Reading

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