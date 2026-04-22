Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,313,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 126,909 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Gilead Sciences worth $159,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. Finally, Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Novem Group now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $133.29 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.37 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,835,883.36. The trade was a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total value of $422,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 128,779 shares in the company, valued at $18,152,687.84. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,302,950. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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