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Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $110.77 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Synopsys logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its Synopsys stake by 12.8% to 234,691 shares, leaving a holding worth about $110.77 million (roughly 0.12% of the company).
  • Synopsys beat Q results with EPS $3.77 vs. $3.56 est. and revenue $2.41B vs. $2.39B (revenue up 65.6% YoY), and set FY2026 EPS guidance of 14.38–14.46 and Q2 guidance of 3.11–3.17.
  • Analysts are split—eight Buy, eight Hold and one Sell—producing a consensus "Hold" rating and an average price target of $531; the stock trades near $467.58 with a market cap of about $89.6B.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,691 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,404 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Synopsys worth $110,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 20.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,181,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,970,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,760,358 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,322,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,912 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 238.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,824,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,393,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 226.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,524,512 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,245,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 15.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,216,908 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,093,800,000 after acquiring an additional 293,784 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $531.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synopsys

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4%

Synopsys stock opened at $467.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.18 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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