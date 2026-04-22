Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $121.46 Million Holdings in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044,355 shares of the cable giant's stock after purchasing an additional 218,758 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Comcast worth $121,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 9.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,536,937 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $236,810,000 after acquiring an additional 665,635 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 75.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 340,764 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 146,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its stake in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 11,327,445 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $355,908,000 after acquiring an additional 113,461 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 952,154 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $29,917,000 after acquiring an additional 32,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 29.5% during the third quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 177,365 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares in the company, valued at $20,325,493.76. This represents a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Comcast from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Comcast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research downgraded Comcast from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $34.81.

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Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $104.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The company had revenue of $32.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Comcast's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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