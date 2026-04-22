Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $143.14 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,972 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.09% of Texas Instruments worth $143,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,717,240,000 after buying an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,134,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,678,227,000 after buying an additional 1,635,870 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $282,492,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 94.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,517,451 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $522,559,000 after buying an additional 1,225,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts: Sign Up

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $233.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $145.08 and a twelve month high of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average is $206.70 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 28.28%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 104.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 6,843 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.95, for a total value of $1,546,175.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 75,425 shares in the company, valued at $17,042,278.75. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,585,838.60. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,284 shares of company stock worth $25,531,935. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Texas Instruments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Texas Instruments wasn't on the list.

While Texas Instruments currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here