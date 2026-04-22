Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $92.18 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 37,584 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $92,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 179.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,472,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $416,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,620 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 28,886.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,526,734 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $257,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,467 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 928,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,830,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 13,456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $2,070,340.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,319 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,357,521.34. The trade was a 19.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 11,303 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $1,738,627.46. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,194,396.12. This trade represents a 44.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $158.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.17 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Intercontinental Exchange's payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $193.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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