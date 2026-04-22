Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,366 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 67,758 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $259,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.1%

PLTR opened at $145.97 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.35 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $349.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.70, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,467,716.40. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,879 shares of company stock worth $137,746,253 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC raised Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised Palantir Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $197.32.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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