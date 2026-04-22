Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 21,331 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,708,394 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,331 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $92,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,923 shares of the company's stock worth $45,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,194 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 70.5% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,058 shares of the company's stock worth $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,956 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 32.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 147,913 shares of the company's stock worth $9,240,000 after acquiring an additional 36,037 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 622,082 shares of the company's stock worth $39,220,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 324.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,223,914 shares of the company's stock worth $138,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

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Mondelez International Trading Down 2.1%

MDLZ stock opened at $56.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $71.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Mondelez International's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Mondelez International's payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn restated a "neutral" rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.47.

Get Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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