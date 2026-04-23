Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 23,693 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,761 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,693 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Vertiv worth $51,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Vertiv by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,020 shares of the company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company's stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Balance Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Balance Wealth LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,923 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $9,849,960.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,750. The trade was a 60.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Monser sold 77,294 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.49, for a total transaction of $18,974,904.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,050,585. This trade represents a 82.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $305.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.96 and a 200-day moving average of $207.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.04. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $77.24 and a 52-week high of $323.04.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. Vertiv had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 7.33%.

Key Headlines Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised full‑year outlook — Vertiv posted $1.17 EPS vs. ~$1.00 consensus and $2.65B revenue (+30% YoY), raised FY guidance and highlighted improved margins and profitability. Strong operating and adjusted free cash flow were also reported. Vertiv Reports Strong First Quarter (PR Newswire)

Q1 beat and raised full‑year outlook — Vertiv posted $1.17 EPS vs. ~$1.00 consensus and $2.65B revenue (+30% YoY), raised FY guidance and highlighted improved margins and profitability. Strong operating and adjusted free cash flow were also reported. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst / media coverage highlights momentum and fundamentals (Zacks and earnings transcripts are available), supporting a longer-term growth narrative tied to AI/data‑center demand. Zacks: Momentum Stock

Analyst / media coverage highlights momentum and fundamentals (Zacks and earnings transcripts are available), supporting a longer-term growth narrative tied to AI/data‑center demand. Negative Sentiment: Near-term guide softer than some expected — Q2 EPS guidance (1.37–1.43) was marginally below street estimates and revenue guidance midpoint left limited downside visibility for the quarter, prompting some profit‑taking.

Near-term guide softer than some expected — Q2 EPS guidance (1.37–1.43) was marginally below street estimates and revenue guidance midpoint left limited downside visibility for the quarter, prompting some profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Overseas weakness and macro worries dented investor reaction — coverage notes that international softness weighed on the stock despite strong U.S. results, contributing to the intraday pullback. Seeking Alpha: Vertiv slips premarket

Overseas weakness and macro worries dented investor reaction — coverage notes that international softness weighed on the stock despite strong U.S. results, contributing to the intraday pullback. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity — an elevated number of put purchases was reported intra‑day, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculative interest which can amplify downward pressure.

Unusual options activity — an elevated number of put purchases was reported intra‑day, indicating increased hedging or bearish speculative interest which can amplify downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction context — commentators note the market “handed long‑term investors a gift,” i.e., shares fell despite a strong quarter, which could create a near‑term buying opportunity but also signals caution among short‑term traders. Seeking Alpha: Market Reaction

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $200.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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