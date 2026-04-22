Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 48,291 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 830,447 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 48,291 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.12% of Danaher worth $191,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,219 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 3,348 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Danaher by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,063 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total transaction of $274,573.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. The trade was a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DHR opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. Danaher Corporation has a 12-month low of $180.03 and a 12-month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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