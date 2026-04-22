Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 78,032 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,299 shares of the company's stock after selling 78,032 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $120,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 43,546,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,063,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,835 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 128,776,327 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,887,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,204 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1,547.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,260,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $362,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,614,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $748,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,749 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM stock opened at $153.33 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.81.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 130.95% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Philip Morris International's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.360-8.510 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.070 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. Philip Morris International's payout ratio is 80.88%.

Philip Morris International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $181.50 to $168.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.56.

View Our Latest Report on PM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $115,200,429.92. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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