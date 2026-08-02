Universal Display Corporation $OLED Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED - Free Report) by 776.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,218 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 222,561 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.54% of Universal Display worth $23,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,694,779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $197,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,163 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Display by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,077 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $129,537,000 after purchasing an additional 222,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Display by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 976,423 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 169,969 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,678 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $102,846,000 after purchasing an additional 408,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at $92,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company's stock.

Universal Display Price Performance

NASDAQ OLED opened at $80.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.54. Universal Display Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $153.38.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $157.54 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 32.24%.The business's revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Universal Display's dividend payout ratio is 48.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut Universal Display to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Universal Display from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Key Stories Impacting Universal Display

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Positive Sentiment: Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of $1.06 per share , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. OLED Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Royalty Growth, Material Sales Lag

Universal Display reported second-quarter earnings of , exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate. Royalty revenue growth helped offset weaker-than-expected materials sales. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Universal Display Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 16. The payment represents an annualized dividend of approximately $2.00 and a yield near 2.5%, providing ongoing shareholder support. Neutral Sentiment: Susquehanna lowered its price target on OLED from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Susquehanna Price-Target Update

Susquehanna lowered its price target on from $110 to $90 and changed its rating to “neutral.” Although the revised target still implies upside from recent trading levels, the downgrade signals reduced confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue was $152.16 million , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Universal Display Second-Quarter Earnings Report

Second-quarter revenue was , below the roughly $157.5 million consensus estimate and down 11.4% year over year. EPS also declined from $1.41 a year earlier, indicating that the earnings beat was not driven by broad-based growth. Negative Sentiment: Universal Display’s fiscal 2026 revenue outlook of approximately $630 million trails the $646.4 million analyst consensus. Demand softness and weaker materials sales have pushed expectations toward the low end of guidance, raising concerns about OLED industry momentum.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation NASDAQ: OLED is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display's core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

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