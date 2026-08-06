Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 742.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,696 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHS. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 141 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 107.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 174 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company's stock.

Get UHS alerts: Sign Up

Universal Health Services Stock Up 2.3%

UHS stock opened at $171.74 on Thursday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.08 and a one year high of $246.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.26.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.04. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 8.42%.The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.280-23.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 23.15 EPS for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Universal Health Services's payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $204.00 to $166.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Universal Health Services from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $204.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Universal Health Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Universal Health Services wasn't on the list.

While Universal Health Services currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here