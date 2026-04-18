Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS - Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,908 shares of the health services provider's stock after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Health Services worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,512 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,027 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on UHS. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $235.00 to $212.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Universal Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $232.21.

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Universal Health Services Price Performance

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $182.21 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $198.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.33 and a twelve month high of $246.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.57%.The business's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.640-24.520 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Universal Health Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.46%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc NYSE: UHS is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS's facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

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