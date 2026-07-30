Universal Technical Institute Inc $UTI Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,030 shares of the company's stock after selling 67,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.19% of Universal Technical Institute worth $23,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibbs Wealth Management grew its position in Universal Technical Institute by 66.3% during the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 32,881 shares of the company's stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 371.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,682 shares of the company's stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,220,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,296,989 shares of the company's stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTI. Barrington Research raised their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Northland Securities set a $41.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $49.00 price objective on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin Prehn sold 4,545 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,081,000. The trade was a 14.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda J. Srere sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total value of $548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,667,566.76. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,117,545 shares of company stock valued at $128,998,420. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

Shares of UTI opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 13.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Universal Technical Institute Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc NYSE: UTI is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Free Report).

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