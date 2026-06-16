University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 1,939.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,342 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank boosted its stake in Salesforce by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,198 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Reuters article

Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Stocktwits article

Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Negative Sentiment: A prior downgrade warned that CRM could face further technical downside if market skepticism persists despite the AI-focused deal. Seeking Alpha article

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Alber acquired 2,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $194.58 per share, for a total transaction of $500,265.18. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,347.40. This trade represents a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.26. The company has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.40 and a 1 year high of $276.80.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio is 20.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Salesforce from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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