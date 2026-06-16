University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes $1.17 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,984 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after buying an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $14,928,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,945.8% in the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $192.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.73.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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