UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Position in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501,751 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 115,775 shares during the quarter. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania makes up about 1.0% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned 1.79% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $17,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 79,091 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company's stock.

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Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 213,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,101. The business's 50 day moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.66. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $87.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.85 million. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania's payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 13,933 shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $569,999.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,521,086.83. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Richardson sold 2,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $85,481.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $990,925.20. The trade was a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,268 shares of company stock worth $1,427,334 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UVSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

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Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a financial holding company headquartered in Souderton, Pennsylvania, operating through its primary subsidiary, Univest Bank and Trust Co The company offers a comprehensive range of banking services, including commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, mortgage banking, treasury and payment solutions, and wealth management services. Through its community banking model, Univest serves individuals, small to middle-market businesses, and nonprofit and public institutions.

Founded in 1893 as Souderton Industrial Savings Association, Univest has grown through a combination of organic expansion and targeted acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP - Free Report).

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