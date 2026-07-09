Unum Group $UNM Shares Acquired by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 496,077 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.31% of Unum Group worth $36,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 385.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Unum Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Unum Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Unum Group from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Down 1.6%

UNM opened at $87.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.25. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $93.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 5.86%.The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Unum Group's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Unum Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total value of $961,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,412,922.18. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group NYSE: UNM is a leading provider of employee benefits in the United States and selected international markets, specializing in disability, life, accident and critical illness insurance. Through both fully insured and self-funded arrangements, the company offers group coverage designed to protect income and mitigate financial hardship for employees and their families. Its portfolio includes short-term and long-term disability plans, group life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) policies, as well as critical illness and hospital indemnity products.

In addition to its core product lines, Unum Group markets voluntary benefits under its Colonial Life brand, allowing employees to purchase supplemental insurance such as accident, cancer, and dental coverage directly through payroll deductions.

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