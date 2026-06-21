Up Capital Management Inc. Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Up Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,193 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,135,000. Arista Networks accounts for 4.6% of Up Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $187.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1%

ANET stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80. The company has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total transaction of $1,352,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 200,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here