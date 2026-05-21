Urban Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,849 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $4,582,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.3% of Urban Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.66.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $265.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $237.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.00 and a 12 month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Amazon.com News

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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